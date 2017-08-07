Jury convicts man of first-degree murder

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Jonesboro man was convicted Monday in connection with the murder and aggravated robbery of a man in November 2015.

Allen Miller was found guilty by a jury on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of George Banks. Police said Banks was shot multiple times in the neck in the 100-block of Daybreak Drive.

Banks later died at a Memphis hospital, authorities said.

One of his co-defendants, Rodshey Marvell Walker, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty July 31 to a first-degree murder charge, Ellington said.

