Man sentenced to 30 years in prison on murder charge

Allen Miller (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Allen Miller (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro man was sentenced late Monday to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder and 40 years in prison for aggravated robbery in connection with the murder and robbery of a man in November 2015. 

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Allen Miller was convicted Monday after a trial in Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro. 

Miller was found guilty Monday by a jury on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of George Banks. Police said Banks was shot multiple times in the neck in the 100-block of Daybreak Drive. 

Banks later died at a Memphis hospital, authorities said. 

The 30-year sentence and the 40-year sentence will run consecutively with Circuit Judge Brent Davis following the recommendation of the jury, Ellington said. 

One of Allen's co-defendants, Rodshey Marvell Walker, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty July 31 to a first-degree murder charge, Ellington said.  

