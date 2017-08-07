Man sentenced to 30 years in prison on murder charge

A Jonesboro man was sentenced late Monday to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder and 40 years in prison for aggravated robbery in connection with the murder and robbery of a man in November 2015.

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Allen Miller was convicted Monday after a trial in Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro.

Miller was found guilty Monday by a jury on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of George Banks. Police said Banks was shot multiple times in the neck in the 100-block of Daybreak Drive.

Banks later died at a Memphis hospital, authorities said.

The 30-year sentence and the 40-year sentence will run consecutively with Circuit Judge Brent Davis following the recommendation of the jury, Ellington said.

One of Allen's co-defendants, Rodshey Marvell Walker, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty July 31 to a first-degree murder charge, Ellington said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android