Woman charged in hit and run with motorcyclist

A woman accused of leaving the scene of an accident appeared in court Monday.

A probable cause affidavit states Tyesha Byrd hit a motorcycle at the intersection of Nettleton and Matthews Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 5. Byrd allegedly left the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses were able to provide police with a description of Byrd’s car, as well as provide her licenses plate number.

The motorcyclist, who was bleeding from his head and arms, was taken to a local hospital.

Other officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle at the Chateau Apartments, which is approximately a mile and a half from the scene of the accident.

The vehicle was unoccupied but court documents state Tyesha Byrd later approached officers.

“Byrd advised, ‘I ran because I was scared,’” court documents state.

She was arrested and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, no proof of liability insurance, and careless and prohibited driving.

Judge Boling set Byrd’s bond at $20,000 cash or surety. Her next court date is Sept. 29.

