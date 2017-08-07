Woman charged in hit and run with motorcyclist - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman charged in hit and run with motorcyclist

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tyesha Byrd (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Tyesha Byrd (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
(KAIT) -

A woman accused of leaving the scene of an accident appeared in court Monday.

A probable cause affidavit states Tyesha Byrd hit a motorcycle at the intersection of Nettleton and Matthews Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 5. Byrd allegedly left the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses were able to provide police with a description of Byrd’s car, as well as provide her licenses plate number.

The motorcyclist, who was bleeding from his head and arms, was taken to a local hospital.

Other officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle at the Chateau Apartments, which is approximately a mile and a half from the scene of the accident.

The vehicle was unoccupied but court documents state Tyesha Byrd later approached officers.

“Byrd advised, ‘I ran because I was scared,’” court documents state.

She was arrested and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, no proof of liability insurance, and careless and prohibited driving.

Judge Boling set Byrd’s bond at $20,000 cash or surety. Her next court date is Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 30 years in prison on murder charge

    Man sentenced to 30 years in prison on murder charge

    Monday, August 7 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-08-08 00:25:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:31:35 GMT
    Allen Miller (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Allen Miller (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Jonesboro man was convicted Monday in connection with the murder and aggravated robbery of a man in November 2015.

    According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Jonesboro man was convicted Monday in connection with the murder and aggravated robbery of a man in November 2015.

  • Jonesboro woman allowed to keep pig despite city's ordinance

    Jonesboro woman allowed to keep pig despite city's ordinance

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-08 03:57:24 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:25:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Despite Jonesboro’s city ordinance that bans having swine within city limits, one woman was granted permission to do so after her request was approved to have a pig as an emotional support animal. However, that request may have never been granted if it wasn’t for the help of the Barkley family.

    Despite Jonesboro’s city ordinance that bans having swine within city limits, one woman was granted permission to do so after her request was approved to have a pig as an emotional support animal. However, that request may have never been granted if it wasn’t for the help of the Barkley family.

  • breaking

    Photo of armed and dangerous suspect released after homicide in Lake City

    Photo of armed and dangerous suspect released after homicide in Lake City

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-08-08 03:48:11 GMT

    Lake City Police and the Craighead County Sheriff's Department are working a homicide in Lake City. 

    Lake City Police and the Craighead County Sheriff's Department are working a homicide in Lake City. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly