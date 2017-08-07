GR8 Job: College police force receives donation

Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge recently received a Chevrolet Suburban for its police force. The vehicle was donated by Pratt Auto Salvage of Hoxie. (Source: Williams Baptist College)

An area college now has a new vehicle for its police force after a donation from a Hoxie business.

Officials with Williams Baptist College announced Monday that Pratt Auto Salvage in Hoxie donated a Chevrolet Suburban for the department, as well as put police markings on the vehicle.

College officials said Adam Pratt presented the vehicle to Dr. Jeremy Dutchke with WBC and to WBC police chief Bubba Blackwood.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android