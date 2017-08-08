Sunscreen not the first line of defense for babies in the sun

The use of sunscreen on babies shouldn't be the first form of defense, according to doctors.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said babies six months or under should avoid the sun if possible.

It’s also suggested babies be dressed in lightweight long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and brimmed hats.

It is when shade and adequate clothing aren’t an option that the AAP suggests minimal amounts of sunscreen with at least 15 SPF.

To see more suggestions for children of all ages while in the sun, click here.

