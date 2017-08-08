Window shot out of city vehicle, police say

Jonesboro police were called to investigate the vandalism of a city vehicle.

Officer Victoria Evans responded to the 800-block of Mays Road on Monday to take a report from a Jonesboro Street Department employee.

The employee said he was coming to check on the machine and noticed it had been vandalized.

Evans reported seeing a window shattered and what looked like a bullet hole.

The officer also found two CO2 cartridges on the ground next to the machine. They were collected for evidence.

Dispatch was contacted to see if there were any "shots heard" calls in the area. None were reported.

No suspects were listed in the report.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

