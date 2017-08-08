Signs hope to discourage people from feeding geese at Craighead Forest

A group of kids and the city of Jonesboro have a message for those at Craighead Forest Park: don't feed the geese.

According to a Facebook post, the group of children named the "Cranium Crushers" created a new sign about feeding the geese in Craighead Forest Park.

On Tuesday morning, the Cranium Crushers presented the sign to Mayor Harold Perrin and Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler. The sign will soon be posted around the park.

The "Cranium Crushers" are a group involved in the First Lego League or FLL.

FLL encompasses robotic teams from all over the world that do projects to help the community.

Samuel Creekmore, Max Barnett, Eric Fluke, and Megan Fluke make up the Jonesboro team that researched geese and how feeding them can be a problem.

According to the sign, park goers should not feed the geese because bread and cereal could discourage them from eating naturally occurring food.

The sign says feeding the geese could make them unafraid of humans making them more aggressive toward people visiting Craighead Forest Park.

