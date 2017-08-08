Former Arkansas professor pleads guilty in child porn case

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - A former University of Central Arkansas professor has pleaded guilty to 13 counts of child pornography under a plea agreement.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports 47-year-old Noel Campbell pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to images on his personal computer and didn't contest other counts in connection to pornography found on his university-owned computer.



Campbell now faces 75 years in prison.



A police affidavit says Campbell was arrested April 3, 2015, after university police seized a flash drive from his office desktop computer. He resigned as an economics professor after he was suspended, and he was banned from campus shortly after his arrest.



Campbell is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 16. He'll remain free on bond until then.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

