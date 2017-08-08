Church reports bus window busted out

A local church called police after they found their bus was vandalized.

Jonesboro police responded to Windover Baptist Church, 311 Windover Rd., on Monday to take the report.

Officer Billy Anderson spoke with a witness who said the damage to the bus happened between Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 6.

The unknown suspect "took off the antenna to the vehicle and busted out one of the big side windows of the bus," the report stated.

Anderson said it didn't appear as though the suspect made their way into the bus.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android