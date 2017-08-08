JPD: Intoxicated man dragged children through field

A Jonesboro man was arrested after police say he dragged his children through a rice field while apparently intoxicated.

Jonesboro police were called to Flemon Rd. and Collins Rd. around 3 p.m. Monday to investigate.

Officer Susan Gray spoke with Code Enforcement Officer Tyler Williams who said he was flagged down by a resident concerning a man walking in the road with two small children.

Williams reported hearing a child cry as he passed by a wooded area. He then saw the man cross the street to another area.

The man later identified as 56-year-old Lester Jeffery Corbett was found hiding in water inside a rice field. The children, a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were released to their mother and taken home.

Officer Jeremy Wheelis spoke with Corbett who was having trouble standing and appeared to be under the influence of some type of controlled substance, the report stated.

When asked if he had taken any controlled substances, Corbett told the officer he had taken "several pain pills" he was prescribed.

In regards to the children, the man said he was "just taking a walk with his kids and was going to teach them about deep wells." Corbett added the children were wading in the water of the rice field and that he was swimming.

Gray spoke with a witness who said Corbett had been acting "very strange" and she tried to keep him inside, but he snuck out of the house with the children and began walking. She also stated the man was bipolar.

During the interview, Gray reported the children came up to her and showed "cuts on their legs" where their father had been "dragging them into the ditches and woods."

Corbett was cited for two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.

Wheelis transported the man to the Craighead County Detention Center. Online records indicate he was released Monday night.

A copy of the JPD report was sent to the Child Abuse Hotline.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

