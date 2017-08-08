Murder suspect in custody, latest information tonight

Tuesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

JPD: Intoxicated man dragged children through field

Man accused of murdering Lake City man arrested

Little boy found dead was left in daycare van all day, police said

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Murder suspect arrested

A man accused of murdering another man in Lake City Monday is in custody. Get the latest information about the investigation tonight on Region 8 News.

No farm animals

One city has said no to a group wanting to bring their farm animals into the city limits due to an ordinance. However, they have a solution. Find out what it is on Region 8 News.

Crimestoppers at 10

Your tips could be worth cash. Watch Crimestoppers tonight at 10 on Region 8 News.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Middle True, 7 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat, 7:30 p.m.

black-ish, 8 p.m.

Somewhere Between, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

America's Got Talent, 7 p.m.

World of Dance, 9 p.m.

Clouds hanging around

We're still experiencing partly cloudy skies as the humidity may take a dip in the middle of the week. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.