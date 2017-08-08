Sex offender deported in 2016, arrested in Region 8

A level one sex offender, who was deported in May of 2016, was arrested in Paragould Monday.

According to the arrest warrant, 37-year-old Maximo Carreon-Rodriguez was arrested Monday in the 2600-block of Mockingbird Lane for failure to register as a sex offender.

The warrant shows neighbors recognized that Carreon-Rodriguez had been seen in the area for awhile, and reported him to police.

Police found that Carreon-Rodriguez was a level one sex offender who was deported from the United States on May 31, 2016.

Police say Carreon-Rodriguez is still listed as being deported but also failed to inform local law enforcement of the fact that he was residing in the city, as required by Arkansas Law.

Carreon-Rodriguez is charged with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements and is shown to be currently on hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or better-known as ICE.

