Great Arkansas Cleanup at Crowley’s Ridge State Park

Paragould AR - Have you thought about volunteering? Have you wanted to make a difference in your community but don’t know where to start? Crowley’s Ridge State Park is the perfect place to begin this journey. On September 23rd, 2017 Crowley’s Ridge State Park is holding its next Volunteer Work Day.

This volunteer work day will be in conjunction with the Great Arkansas Cleanup. Volunteers will need to be at the park from 9:30am-11:00am and will be participating in the cleanup efforts in the park. Meeting place is at Pavilion 3. Every volunteer will be asked to fill out some paperwork and a short interest survey so we can know your strengths, abilities, availability, and preferences. There is a dress code for volunteers. No shorts, cut off shirts, tank tops, or open toed shoes are allowed. If you are already a member of the Volunteer work group, please tell the park interpreter so your hours can be recorded.

Why should you volunteer? First of all, it’s good for you. Volunteering provides physical and mental rewards, lowers stress, and overall makes you healthier. It also provides valuable community services so more money can be spent on local improvements. Thinking about going to college or looking for a career? Volunteering gives you the opportunity to gain experience and shows you are a hard worker; both of which look great on a resume. By volunteering, you have the chance to give back to your community and make it stronger. Most importantly, volunteering allows you to make a difference. By volunteering, YOU can say YOU are the reason for this change and be proud of it. Every person counts. You have the opportunity to make the park better, the community better, and yourself better all by volunteering.

Volunteer hours will be logged and at the end of the year, you will be invited to a volunteer banquet. As an incentive to volunteer, prizes will be awarded to those with the most overall volunteer hours. Crowley’s Ridge State Park hosts several special events throughout the year that require volunteers. These will be extra opportunities for you to increase your volunteer hours.

For more information about activities, contact:

Crowley’s Ridge State Park

2092 Hwy. 168 N.

Paragould, AR 72450

Phone: (870) 573-6751