Man fatally shot outside Hot Springs convenience store

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Police say a Hot Springs man has been killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Cpl. Kirk Zaner says 29-year-old Derek Antonie Duvall died after being shot in the chest shortly before 9 p.m. Monday in the central part of Hot Springs.

Zaner says Duvall was in the parking lot of a Valero store when he was shot.

Other details of the shooting were not immediately released and Zaner says police have no suspects.

