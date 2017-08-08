Jail upgrades technology to boost security

The Greene County Jail is using technology to enhance its security procedures.

The jail’s current inmate ID scanners are out-of-date.

After taking part in a workshop, Don Crittenden, the jail’s assistant administrator, said the department purchased new Spartan ID scanners.

“These will be much more efficient,” Crittenden said. “Jailers will be able to know what location inmates should be in, who they shouldn't be around, stuff like that, things you couldn't see on the old scanners.”

Every inmate has a scannable wrist band when they are booked in to the Greene County Jail.

The new scanners will provide profile images of each inmate, along with much more information than the older ones.

“I've heard of inmates swapping wrist bands for one reason or another, and being able to scan a wrist band and being able to see a picture with that inmate right there in front of you, will be beneficial.”

The scanners were an out-of-pocket expense that will play a role in boosting security within the jail.

Administrators purchased three new scanners. They plan to replace the remaining four scanners next year.

