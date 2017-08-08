Deputies arrest three men for selling drugs out of apartment - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deputies arrest three men for selling drugs out of apartment

Joshua Spires (Source: Sharp County Jail) Joshua Spires (Source: Sharp County Jail)
Brandon Bland (Source: Sharp County Jail) Brandon Bland (Source: Sharp County Jail)
Marcus Bland (Source: Sharp County Jail) Marcus Bland (Source: Sharp County Jail)
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A drug bust in Sharp County landed three people in jail after police say they admitted to selling drugs.

According to the Sharp County Sheriff's Department, deputies and officers with the Cave City Police Department searched an apartment at the Braden Apartments in Cave City.

Investigators reported finding "drug paraphernalia including items used for smoking marijuana, and scales, and items used for packaging marijuana for sale," according to a news release.

Investigators also found a large sum of cash but didn't specify how much.

Officers arrested three people at the apartment: 19-year-old Marcus Bland, 21-year-old Brandon Bland, and 20-year-old Joshua Spires.

According to the release, they admitted to officers to selling a quarter pound of marijuana per week out of the apartment for the past year.

Both of the Bland men are charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felony charges.

Spires is charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

The three men are currently in the Sharp County Jail, awaiting their first court appearance for those charges.

