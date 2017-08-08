City Council denies 4H request to amend ordinance

The Rector City Council met Monday night and denied the Rector 4-H Club's request to amend a city ordinance.

The group made the request to amend the ordinance so that members could keep certain show animals in town.

The council did offer the group 10 acres of land they could lease for the cost of a dollar each year.

However, those with 4-H say this may not be a feasible solution.

"We would have to get electricity ran, and water meters, and build a barn," said 4-H member Hadden Parrish.

Parrish says the group is unsure if they will move forward on the property because of the financial burden.

"We would have to do a lot of fundraisers to be able to have the funds," he said.

The group is set to meet on Aug. 15 to discuss whether they will lease the land.

Rector Mayor Teresa Roofe said the city council made the decision based on what they felt was best for the city.

