Jonesboro houses Rape Crisis Center, 1 of 3 in Arkansas

Earlier this year, Jonesboro's Family Crisis Center opened the Rape Crisis Center and now it’s partnering with A-State.

Since it opened in April, six people have gone to the rape center for guidance.

Rape Crisis Program Coordinator, Bridgett Rogers, is aware of the several rapes reported by A-State students last school-year.

Region 8 News covered two alleged rapes on campus and one rape allegation off campus.

The Rape Crisis Center has since partnered with A-State’s Title IX department.

“I’m going to be assisting the Title 9 coordinator for A-State, assisting her with education for students, courses and training,” Rogers told Region 8 News.

Rogers said men and women who become rape victims should know they have a safe place to go.

The crisis center also offers secluded forensic rape exams to 96 hours after an assault.

“We all know an emergency room setting is very chaotic,” she said. “When we get calls from individuals who were assaulted within the 96 hours, we bring them to our facility where they are the only patient. They'll have a SANE nurse, which our local hospitals do not have. SANE nurses which are Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.”

Jonesboro’s center has three SANE nurses on site.

Rogers said there are roughly 15 trained SANE nurses in Arkansas.

Besides offering the rape exams, they also provide other services.

“We provide legal and medical advocacy, counseling, therapy if needed, support groups, we can provide shelter, those are just a few of the services we can provide these victims.”

Rogers said they have a 24-hour hotline. Anyone in need of help after a sexual assault can call that number at (870) 933-9449.

The Rape Crisis Center provides services for men and women 18 and older.

