Corning 'tot lot' repainted, still not in compliance

The city of Corning recently painted their "tot lot", however, the park is still not in compliance with state safety regulations.

Paige Catt is working to move the lot to Wynne Park and said she is continuing to seek the city's support.

"The city has come in and given it a fresh coat of paint," said Catt. "We appreciate them doing that, but we're still looking out for the safety of our kids."

Catt says she is still working to get a grant for the work that must be done once the lot is moved.

"I have brought in a couple of people, that specialize in playgrounds," she said.

She said some blueprints are in the works and she hopes to have something to show the city council at their next meeting.

Catt said she also has a new design in mind for the lot.

She said the park will have a natural look, as she plans to keep shade trees and use colors found in nature.

