Second arrest made in rape case, sheriff says

Mark Wayne Martin, 21, of Mountain View (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office) Mark Wayne Martin, 21, of Mountain View (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)
Gadel Shai Bigham (Source: Vinelink via Stone County Jail) Gadel Shai Bigham (Source: Vinelink via Stone County Jail)
STONE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Two people are now in custody in connection with the rape of a toddler, Stone County authorities said Tuesday. 

According to a news release from the Stone County Sheriff's Office, deputies received an allegation of sexual abuse involving a 3-year-old boy.

On July 31, investigators with the sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division interviewed 21-year-old Mark Wayne Martin of Mountain View.

According to investigators, Martin admitted to having sexual contact on at least two occasions with the toddler.

Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer charged Martin with two counts of rape and sexual indecency with a child.

He's currently in the Stone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

On Tuesday night, Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds said authorities also arrested Gadel Shai Bigham in connection with the case. Bigham was also interviewed in connection with the case. 

"In a post-Miranda interview, Gadel Bigham confessed to assisting Mark Wayne Martin in the rape and sexual assault of the three-year-old victim as well as threatening the witness if anything was said," Bonds said in a statement. 

Bigham was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape, one count of intimidating a witness and being an accomplice. 

Her bond was set at $100,000 Tuesday, Bonds said. 

