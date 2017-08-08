Stone County man accused of raping toddler - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Stone County man accused of raping toddler

Mark Wayne Martin, 21, of Mountain View (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office) Mark Wayne Martin, 21, of Mountain View (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)
STONE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Stone County man is accused of raping a toddler.

According to a news release from the Stone County Sheriff's Office, deputies received an allegation of sexual abuse involving a 3-year-old boy.

On July 31, investigators with the sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division interviewed 21-year-old Mark Wayne Martin of Mountain View.

According to investigators, Martin admitted to having sexual contact on at least two occasions with the toddler.

Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer charged Martin with two counts of rape and sexual indecency with a child.

He's currently in the Stone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Harrisburg football hosts date night

    Harrisburg football hosts date night

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-08-08 23:18:11 GMT

    Harrisburg football looks to turn the corner this year.  New head coach Aaron Thornton hoping to build a team and program that can contend in the area for years to come.  But he also focuses on teaching the players off the football field, especially when it comes to manners.  

    Harrisburg football looks to turn the corner this year.  New head coach Aaron Thornton hoping to build a team and program that can contend in the area for years to come.  But he also focuses on teaching the players off the football field, especially when it comes to manners.  

  • City Council denies 4H request to amend ordinance

    City Council denies 4H request to amend ordinance

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:04:47 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-08-08 23:11:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Rector City Council met Monday night and denied the Rector 4-H Club's request to amend a city ordinance.

    The Rector City Council met Monday night and denied the Rector 4-H Club's request to amend a city ordinance.

  • Stone County man accused of raping toddler

    Stone County man accused of raping toddler

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:26:05 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-08-08 23:07:25 GMT
    Mark Wayne Martin, 21, of Mountain View (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)Mark Wayne Martin, 21, of Mountain View (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)

    A Stone County man is accused of raping a toddler.

    A Stone County man is accused of raping a toddler.

    •   
Powered by Frankly