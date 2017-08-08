Stone County man accused of raping toddler

A Stone County man is accused of raping a toddler.

According to a news release from the Stone County Sheriff's Office, deputies received an allegation of sexual abuse involving a 3-year-old boy.

On July 31, investigators with the sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division interviewed 21-year-old Mark Wayne Martin of Mountain View.

According to investigators, Martin admitted to having sexual contact on at least two occasions with the toddler.

Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer charged Martin with two counts of rape and sexual indecency with a child.

He's currently in the Stone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

