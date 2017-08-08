Group raising money for dog bulletproof vests

The area 4-H club is working to raise money to buy vests for every K-9 animal officer with the Jonesboro Police Department. (Source: KAIT)

A young woman from Jonesboro is working to help buy bulletproof vests for the Jonesboro Police Department's K-9 officers.

Macie Catron, who will be a freshman at Arkansas State University this fall, said she wanted to make a difference and help someone. Catron is working with the area 4-H group to buy the vests for the animals.

Catron said the plan provides an opportunity to help animals, noting it is the least people can do to help.

"I'm such an animal lover and I'd like to see each dog with what they need so that they can get their work done and help keep our community safe," Catron said.

A Jonesboro police officer agreed and said the vests will protect the animals in sometimes dangerous situations.

"You look at us as the human officers. Our department makes sure we have one and it's saved a lot of lives as far as the humans. And our K-9 officers, they're going into the same situations I go into every night and they don't have one," Cpl. Heath Loggains said.

The K-9 vests are designed specifically to fit and protect the animal and Catron said she is hopeful that she can raise enough money to buy vests for every four-legged officer in need.

Anyone wishing to help can contact Jonesboro police.

