K-9 training builds invaluable support, officers say

About 15 K-9 officers received training Tuesday in Paragould. (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A training program in Paragould for K-9's and the officers that work with the animals can help both in doing their job effectively, officers said Tuesday.

The training session allowed officers from all over Northeast Arkansas to get much-needed training and to network. Jonesboro police officer Paige Sharp said the training is invaluable and provides an opportunity to build a connection between the officer and animal. 

"Even if you're not a K-9 or you aren't dealing with drugs, I think everybody should still have the training," Sharp said. "It helps out a lot. A lot. Just to see them do their work and if you ever did need back up or anybody to help you, they would be there for you."

Nearly 15 K-9 units took part in the training, which included drug detection, building search, patrol response and obedience. Also, eight other officers that do not work with a K-9 unit took part to learn more about the dogs. 

