JPD kicks off first meeting of youth law enforcement program

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Police Department kicked off the first meeting of the month for their new Explorer Post program Tuesday.

The program is designed to give school-aged individuals experience in law enforcement.

“We currently have eight members aging from 14 to 20, and are processing a couple more applications so yes, we are still taking in anyone who would like to be involved,” said Cassie Brandon, sergeant of the department.

Brandon said now that the eight members have been through the introduction phase of the program, they will now start digging into the curriculum.

“Every second and fourth Tuesday of every month, we will being doing police training and even getting involved with community outreach projects and fundraisers,” said Brandon.

Brandon said as representatives of the Jonesboro Police Department, members will be in charge of being leaders.

Brandon added that if anyone is interested in the year-round program, to contact her at the department for an application at (870) 935-5551.

