Pocahontas police find half pound of pot in man's car, authorities say

A welfare check on a man passed out in his car in a Walmart parking lot turned up half a pound of marijuana, Pocahontas police said Tuesday.

Pocahontas police were called to the Walmart on Highway 67 Sunday in reference to a person slumped in their car for a long period of time.

Officer Demetris Noles made contact with a man, later identified as Brandon Porter.

After knocking on the window three times, Porter woke up, and rolled down his car window.

"I then asked Brandon if he was ok and told him I was here to check on the welfare of him since he has been inside the vehicle for sometime [sic] and hasn't appeared to move," a police report states. "Brandon's eyes were glassy and he didn't appear to register what I was telling him."

Noles asked Porter to get out of the car, at which time he swung open his door and "fell back into the door and side of the car."

When Porter opened his door, officers noticed a jar inside the driver's side door that appeared to have a green leafy substance inside. Police later determined it to be 18.5 grams of marijuana.

"I then asked Brandon what he was under the influence of," the incident report states. "He stated he had a beer earlier and smoked a little weed."

Porter reportedly told police he also had a baggie of Hydrocodone in the car that he intended to sell to pay for rent that month.

After being placed in the back of a patrol car, police say Porter told them there was also a white bag in the back seat.

Inside, officers found 224 grams of marijuana.

Porter made his first court appearance Monday. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $15,000. He's scheduled to appear in Randolph County Circuit Court on September 11.

