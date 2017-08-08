Teachers welcome incoming Wildcats

The Trumann School District got a jump on welcoming their students back to the 2017-2018 school year.

On Tuesday, teachers boarded school buses and headed to several neighborhoods around town to hand out Capri Suns to incoming students.

Superintendent Myra Graham said it is all about having a big and positive Wildcat welcome back for teachers, students, and parents.

