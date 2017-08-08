A-State Volleyball Starts Fall Practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (8/8/17) – The Arkansas State volleyball team began its fall camp Tuesday with a morning session at the HPESS facility followed by an afternoon practice at the Convocation Center as the team begins preparation for the 2017 season under sixth-year head coach David Rehr.

The team’s morning practice consisted of individual skills work with drills designed to help the team improve in all facets of the game. The squad then shifted to the Convocation Center for a late afternoon practice session, which featured the squad separating into teams and scrimmaging against each other.

“It’s just a relief that it’s finally here,” Rehr said. “It’s good to be able to see where the kids are at too because we haven’t seen any of them play in several months. We’re a good squad though and it’s nice to get some of that nervous energy out of the way today.”

These two practices were the first organized sessions with A-State’s nine returners and eight newcomers. Seven of the nine returners were letterwinners on last season’s team that registered a 25-8 overall record and claimed the SBC West Division crown. The team also features a new pair of assistant coaches in Brian Gerwig and Ross Kessler.

Yesterday, the Sun Belt Conference coaches selected the Red Wolves to repeat as West Division champs and also placed Jessica Uke, Carlisa May, and Kenzie Fields on the Preseason All-Conference team.

Arkansas State opens the 2017 campaign Aug. 25-26 at the Bluegrass Battle in Lexington, Ky. The Red Wolves open with Kentucky at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 before playing Cincinnati in its second match of the day at 5 p.m.