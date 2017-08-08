A-State’s Napier Advances at Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, Huseman Narrowly Misses Cut

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (8/8/17) – Competing in the 113th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, Arkansas State seniors Tanner Napier and Andrew Huseman completed the four-day golf tournament’s second round Tuesday at the Toronto Golf Club in Mississauga, Ontario.

Napier is currently tied for fourth place and will advance to Wednesday’s third round, while Huseman narrowly missed the cut by one stroke. The winner of the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship earns an exemption into the 2018 RBC Canadian Open and 2017 U.S. Amateur.

Monday’s opening round saw Napier card a 69 before coming back today to post a 65, giving the Paris, Texas, native a 5-under 134 through 36 holes played. The two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection is currently tied with Shintaro Ban (San Jose, Calif.) and trails three players, including Camilo Aguado (Colombia), Stratton Nolen (Austin, Texas) and Hugo Bernard (Mon-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, Canada), by only one stroke.

A 2016 All-Sun Belt pick, Huseman recorded a 74 and 71 for the first and second rounds, respectively, to give him a combined 5-over 145. The total left the Ankeny, Iowa, native one stroke behind 16 players who are currently tied for 61st place and among those advancing to the final two rounds.

More than a century old, the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship was first contested as one of the newly formed Royal Canadian Golf Association’s first orders of business in 1895 at the Ottawa Golf Club. A match play event in the beginning, the Amateur changed to stroke play for the 1969 championship and remained that way through 1994 when it reverted to match play. The championship once again reverted to stroke play in 2008.