Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two suspects

Jamarious Coleman (Source: JPD)
Lucas Lawson (Source: JPD)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police need your help in finding two people who have eight warrants between them.

Jonesboro police are looking for 30-year-old Jamarious Coleman, of Jonesboro. JPD says Coleman has four failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro.

And Jonesboro police are also looking for 28-year-old Lucas Lawson. JPD says Lawson has four failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro. 

If you know the whereabouts of Jamarious Coleman, and Lucas Lawson, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to CrimeStoppers.

Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 274637 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that.  

Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip.  Hit send and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number.  This is yours to keep for any future reward.  

  Group raising money for dog bulletproof vests

    A young woman from Jonesboro is working to help buy bulletproof vests for the Jonesboro Police Department's K-9 officers.

  K-9 training builds invaluable support, officers say

    A training program in Paragould for K-9's and the officers that work with the animals can help both in doing their job in an effective way, officers said Tuesday.

  Group challenges state eviction law

    The state's chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union will be heading to court to challenge the state's eviction law, saying it unfairly pressures tenants and places the tenant in criminal jeopardy. 

