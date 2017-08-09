Judge partners with university to expand programs helping youth - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Judge partners with university to expand programs helping youth

Faulkner County Detention Center (Source: KATV) Faulkner County Detention Center (Source: KATV)
The Faulkner County Juvenile Court System is partnering with the community to bring more services to at risk youth.  

Circuit Court Judge Troy Braswell hopes to lead the fight by teaming with partners like the University of Central Arkansas, which expands the volunteer base as well.

Judge Braswell partners with community volunteers to offer tutoring, book clubs, financial literacy and parenting classes. 

One initiative brings the UCA boxing coach and athletes in to train and mentor. Professor and Coach Neil Rutman says, "It's a great way to get your angst 
and energy out, and college boxers will come here sometimes and work with the young men.

