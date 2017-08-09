2 teens, man injured in crash

A Missouri man suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 60, two miles east of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Steven C. McLaughlin, 52, of Poplar Bluff was eastbound when a 1999 Ford Ranger failed to yield at the stop sign and pulled in front of his 1994 Chevy K-1500.

McLaughlin, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The other driver, 17-year-old Luke A. Cook, and his passenger, 13-year-old Noah A. Scott, also of Poplar Bluff were also taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Both teens were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

