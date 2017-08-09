Mississippi County Judge Randy Carney dies - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mississippi County Judge Randy Carney dies

Mississippi County Judge Randy Carney during a 2015 interview. (Source: KAIT) Mississippi County Judge Randy Carney during a 2015 interview. (Source: KAIT)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Mississippi County Judge Randy Carney died early Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the judge’s death to Region 8 News.

Sheriff Dale Cook said Carney was at a Memphis hospital when he died. He was admitted Friday for surgery.

Carney was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.

Visitation and funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

