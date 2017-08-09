Trio accused of delivering drug-filled Bible to jail

In addition to the original Ten Commandments, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has another one for suspects: Thou shalt not hide illegal drugs in the Holy Bible.

Deputies arrested one person and are searching for another after they say the pair and an inmate conspired to smuggle a drug-filled Bible into the jail.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to deliver the Bible to Mikel Blaine Short, a detention center inmate, on Aug. 1.

When the jail supervisor searched the binding, he found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and tobacco in vacuum-sealed baggies.

Video surveillance identified the man as 31-year-old Kevin Eugene Burch.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that Burch had conspired with 28-year-old Cynthia Marie Piatt and Short to buy the Bible, conceal the drugs, and deliver it to Short.

Detectives said Burch and Piatt used a cell phone to facilitate the plan. They added that delivery of the Bible took place within 1,000 feet of the Old Hickory Park in Mountain Home, which is a penalty enhancement.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Piatt at a home on County Road 508 in the Midway area.

While waiting for someone to come pick up her children, the news release stated Piatt handed off approximately 25.1 grams of meth to a 17-year-old female to conceal. Investigators discovered the transaction and seized the drugs. The sheriff’s office did not say if the teen would also face charges.

Piatt was booked into the detention center on suspicion of:

Furnishing prohibited articles

Delivery of methamphetamine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to furnish prohibited articles

Unlawful use of communications device

Habitual offender

Proximity to certain facilities

Delivery of a controlled substance to a minor

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Gross neglect of parental duty resulting in delinquency

Piatt remains in jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond awaiting a circuit court appearance on Aug. 10.

Short faces additional charges of conspiracy to furnish prohibited articles, unlawful use of communications device, proximity to certain facilities, and habitual offender.

Deputies are still searching for Burch, who has an outstanding bench warrant on charges of:

Furnishing prohibited articles

Delivery of methamphetamine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to furnish prohibited articles

Unlawful use of communications device

Habitual offender

Proximity to certain facilities

Anyone who has information on Burch’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 870-425-7000 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android