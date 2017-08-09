Sheriff's office offering free tours of detention center

You don’t have to commit a crime to go to jail in Baxter County.

The sheriff’s office will offer public tours of the detention center on Friday, Aug. 11.

Sheriff John Montgomery will lead visitors through the jail and its facilities every two hours, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

Anyone wishing to take the tour should assemble near the front public entrance at the following times:

8 a.m.

10 a.m.

12 p.m.

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

6 p.m.

Purses, cell phones, and pocket knives will not be allowed in the facility. Also, visitors should not wear “flip-flop” footwear during the tour.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android