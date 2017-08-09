Rotary Club aids English learning efforts at HCSI

HCSI Executive Director Gina Gomez with the book the Rotary's check will help purchase. (Source: Rotary Club of Jonesboro)

Members of the Rotary Club presented a check to HCSI on Tuesday. (Source: Rotary Club of Jonesboro)

A Jonesboro service group wants to make it easier for Hispanic-speaking residents to learn English.

Members of the Rotary Club of Jonesboro presented a check Tuesday to representatives of Hispanic Community Services Inc. to finance an English-speaking program.

The funds will provide books for 12 adults enrolled in the program. The club will also provide the course instructor with a text, plus extensive teaching aids.

Dr. Norman Stafford, service committee chair of the Rotary Club of Jonesboro, spearheaded the project.

He and other members of the club, including District 6150 Governor Nancy Leonhardt and Club President Philip Jackson, presented the check to HSCI Executive Director Gina Gomez.

