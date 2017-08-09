Ex-judge convicted for bribery begins sentence in Kentucky

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - A former Arkansas judge convicted of bribery has reported to a federal prison in eastern Kentucky for his 10-year sentence.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday that ex-Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio recently reported to the federal prison camp at Pine Knot, Kentucky. The camp has 158 inmates and is affiliated with a high-security federal penitentiary at McCreary. It is in the Daniel Boone National Forest near the Tennessee border. The larger prison has about 1,400 inmates.



Maggio had asked to be assigned to a federal prison at Texarkana, Texas.



He pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in 2015. Prosecutors say that while on the bench, Maggio reduced a jury award against a nursing home in exchange for campaign contributions.



Maggio has tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea.

