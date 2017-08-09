Armstrong Flooring to close MS, TN plants, lay off 308

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A flooring company will close a Tennessee plant this year, resulting in 215 layoffs.

The Jackson Sun reports that Armstrong Flooring notified employees Monday that the Jackson plant will close later this year, although no specific date has been released. Armstrong Flooring communications manager Stephen Trapnell says the plant is not equipped to manufacture the products that meet current customer demand.

Trapnell says severance package discussions will take place over the next few days, and employees can apply for positions at other Armstrong locations.

The company says it will determine the future of the 81-acre facility after production is completed.

Jackson Chamber President, CEO Kyle Spurgeon and Mayor Jimmy Harris say the decision doesn't presage a closure trend, pointing to manufacturing industries that have recently expanded their workforce.



VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - Armstrong Flooring will close its Mississippi plant in October, laying off 93 workers.

The company, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, says closing the Vicksburg plant and one in Jackson, Tennessee, will save it more than $8 million a year.

Armstrong cites declining sales, and says improved productivity among factories means customers can be served from fewer plants.

The Vicksburg plant produced veneer and plywood used to make engineered wood floors at a plant in Somerset, Kentucky.

Company spokesman Stephen Trapnell tells The Vicksburg Post that varying severance packages are being offered and employees can seek jobs at other Armstrong plants.

Armstrong mothballed the plant in 2009, laying off 124 workers, but reopened in 2010.

Armstrong bought the plant in 2006 from Capella Wood Floors, started by Vicksburg lumber firm Anderson-Tully Co.

