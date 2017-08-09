Judge bumps suspect's bond on similar charge

A man accused of crossing the center line Tuesday night ended up on the wrong side of the law.

A Jonesboro police officer reportedly stopped Joe Long IV, 26, of Brookland after seeing his white pickup truck cross the double yellow line on Dupwe Drive.

According to court documents, Long was “extremely nervous” and said that he had been previously arrested for guns and drugs and said he had “been harassed by the police since his arrest.”

A K9 unit responded to the scene and conducted an exterior search of Long’s truck.

Following a positive alert, officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found approximately 15.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 32 suspected hydrocodones, approximately 0.7 grams of suspected marijuana, and $3,240 in cash.

Officers also found a set of digital scales with suspected meth residue, the affidavit stated.

On Wednesday, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed at the time of Long’s arrest to charge him with the following:

Possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, a Class Y felony punishable by a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life in prison

Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, a Class C felony punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and a prison sentence of 3 to 10 years

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and up to 6 years in prison

Possession of a Schedule VI with the purpose to deliver, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine not to exceed $2,500

Driving left of center.

Because Long was out on a $15,000 bond for a June arrest on similar charges, Fowler set his bond at $50,000 cash or surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

