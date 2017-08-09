Arkansas medical marijuana industry group forms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Former Attorney General Dustin McDaniel and the chairman of Arkansas' medical board are overseeing a new industry group representing people and corporations doing business under the new amendment legalizing medical marijuana.

McDaniel and Medical Board Chairman Dr. Steven Cathey are among the seven board members for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association announced on Wednesday. The association says in a news release it would be the "leading voice" for cultivators, distributors and businesses serving the medical marijuana industry.

Voters in November approved legalizing medical marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions, and the state is accepting applications for cultivators and dispensaries until Sept. 18.

The association's acting executive director is David Couch, who headed the campaign for the medical pot measure last year.

