Kamped Out at Church

Region 8 kids are “kamped out” at a local church!

Kamp Kanakuk is underway at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro.

Kanakuk, one of the largest Christian athletic summer camps in the nation.

Site Director Cara Heneger said this day camp was created from their overnight camp.

“We have a day camp,” Heneger said. “We have six overnight camps at Kanakuk located in Bransen, Missouri. And Kamp Out is the day camp version. We bring a lot of the activities that we love about overnight camp to cities all around the nation. We get to play with kids all day and get to have a lot of fun and do different activities and learn about Jesus.”

Heneger said there’s a lot for the kids to do.

“We set up a zip line and a rock wall,” Heneger said. “We have slip n slides and big, inflatable blow ups. We have a different variety of activities. We get to talk to the kids and get to know them and see how they’re doing and how they’re growing. We also get to talk to them about the activities and how that corresponds with the gospel.”

Heneger said there’s a valuable lesson each day.

“Every day we have a lesson,” Heneger said. “So, right now we’re going through the God story of Jesus did it all and we lost it all and He died on the cross for our sins and He did all so we get it all because He did it all. So, we get to do a gospel connection every day and we have a fun time at the end of the day called K Life. We have dance parties and music and worship, but they receive a gospel message at that point, but a little bit more in depth each day.”

Heneger said she was a camper with Kanakuk when she was young.

“I was a camper when I was little,” Heneger said. “And now I’ve been working with them for the past two years. Camp is one of the highlights I look back on. It was just a special time to be encouraged by counselors that I looked up to and get to do fun activities with friends and make new friends. Just the overall environment teaches you how to do new activities and to push yourself and just get to know Jesus a little bit more.”

Kanakuk began in 1926 with a group of boys from Texas.

They were heading to the Ozarks for 8 weeks of building character and confidence alongside Christian role models.

Today, there are eight Kanakuk Kamps that serve over 10,000 boys and girls each summer.

There are 125 kids participating in this years’ Kamp Kanakuk at Central Baptist Church.

Kamp ends on Friday.

