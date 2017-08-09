Children's Advocacy Center in need of donations

A Region 8 non-profit needs help serving children.

The Northeast Arkansas Children's Advocacy Center in Jonesboro serves children who are abused.

Kristy Nichols, NEA CAC Executive Director, said they work with children as soon as the hotline is called.

“Mainly sexually abuse,” Nichols said. “They are priority one cases that come through our doors. We do advocacy for these kids from the very beginning of the case all the way through.”

The NEA CAC conducts forensic interviews and sexual assault medical exams.

Because they are a non-profit and serve a large area, Nichols said one thing they need is gas cards.

“We see nine counties, and they may need to get here for a medical exam and we want to make sure they can get here, get here for their interview,” Nichols said. “We don't want them having another hardship on them.”



The CAC recently expanded and is also in need of furniture donations.

Nichols said they need couches to make their interview space more accommodating.

“The difference it makes for those kids to get to come in and be comfortable in the situation,” Nichols said. “We are not going in their homes. We aren’t interviewing a child with the offender in the next room. This is a safe place for them to come.”

Snacks, juice, paper towels, and stuffed animals are also things the CAC struggles to keep on the shelves.

Nichols said if anyone has any items they think could be of use just give them a call.

Nichols can be reached at 870-275-7902 or at kristy.nichols@neacac.net.

To learn more about what the advocacy center does for children in Region 8 visit neacac.net.

