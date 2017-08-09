Brookland and Riverside teachers team up before school begins

Teachers from two Region 8 schools teamed up in hopes of taking home new ideas for the upcoming school year.

Brookland and Riverside seventh through twelfth-grade teachers met at Brookland High School Wednesday for a joint mini-conference.

Joshua McCorkle, Brookland Curriculum Director, said it's the first year for them to do this.

“We were looking for a like size school, like minded in their philosophies and their teachings and sharing some of the successes we have,” McCorkle said. “We felt we could benefit them in a lot of ways, and there are a lot of ways they could benefit us.”

The goal was for teachers to interact, take part in break-out sessions, and learn new ways to approach the classroom.

“Technology, some of them work on simple things like classroom management,” McCorkle said. “We also had a departmental discussion where each department from both school districts can sit down and have discussions of what their successes are in their classroom as well as some of their struggles and be able to share ideas and bounce ideas.”

McCorkle said they wanted to start small with one other school district but hopes to continue to the joint professional development each year.

“We've got a lot of good feedback from our teachers on this,” McCorkle said. “They like the idea that they aren't staying in the same room all day long. They have a choice in where they go. So they can really key in on their needs. They really love the fact that we are collaborating with another district.”

McCorkle thanked both school administrations for allowing them to think outside the box.

