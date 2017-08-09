GR8Job: Family thankful for officer's support

The Sheppard family talks about the help they received this week from three Jonesboro police officers. (Source: KAIT)

An area family and Jonesboro's police chief Wednesday said that they were thankful for the work of three officers who went beyond the call of duty to help the family in a time of need.

The Sheppard family were traveling on Nettleton Avenue Tuesday night when they ran out of gas. The family has three children, one of which is on oxygen, and were about two miles from the gas station and had tried to get there.

"My wife called the non-emergency line to the Jonesboro Police Department," the husband said.

Within minutes, three Jonesboro officers arrived at the scene.

One officer, Officer Branscum, arrived first, while the other officer, Officer Wiest, blocked traffic. Then, another officer, Officer Geller, showed up with gas in hand, the family said.

The officers, who did not want to appear on camera to be interviewed, helped the family in their time of need.

"Branscum said, 'Hey, if you'll go down to the gas station by McDonald's, I'll use my credit card to fill your tank up," the husband said.

The officer then put $30 in gas into the family's vehicle.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said the work of the officers made him and the city proud.

"They do more for this community than just write tickets.. they saved our family from the heat," Elliott said.

Elliott said the officers did their duty and help the family, who were in need of assistance.

"They were stranded in need of assistance- and they stepped up and helped," Elliott said.

?Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android