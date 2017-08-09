A-State Women’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Slate

JONESBORO, Ark. (8/9/17) – Arkansas State head women’s basketball coach Brian Boyer has announced that the Red Wolves have finalized their 2017-18 non-conference slate that includes five regular season home contests at the Convocation Center.

This year’s schedule includes games against five opponents that appeared in postseason tournaments in 2016-17. The home schedule includes games against Belmont, who played in the NCAA Tournament, UT Martin, UTEP and WNIT participant Grambling State.

The Red Wolves open the season with a pair of exhibition at the Convocation Center against Arkansas-Monticello (Nov. 2) and Lyon College (Nov. 7). A-State opens the regular with three straight road contests beginning Nov. 11 against Big Ten opponent Indiana. From there, the team travels to the state of the Florida for games against perennial SEC powerhouse Florida (Nov. 14) and AAC runner-up and NCAA Tournament participant South Florida (Nov. 17).

Arkansas State’s home opener will take place Nov. 21 against UT-Martin, followed by the program’s first trip to Pittsburgh on Nov. 25 to take on the Panthers. The month of November concludes with a matchup in Jonesboro against Tennessee State (Nov. 30).

The month of December opens with a quick trip to Oxford, Miss., to take on the Ole Miss Rebels Dec. 2 before starting a three-game home stand against UTEP (Dec. 5), Belmont (Dec. 14) and Grambling State (Dec. 16). Belmont concluded the 2016-17 season with a 27-6 overall record and captured the OVC regular season and tournament championship before their season ended in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The non-conference portion of the Red Wolves’ schedule will come to a close Dec. 22 with a trip Tulsa before the start of the holiday break. A-State open’s Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 29 in Jonesboro against UL-Monroe.

Arkansas State will return three games in 2017-18 to UT Martin, Belmont and UTEP as part of the schedule agreements.