A-State’s Napier Remains Among Leaders at Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (8/9/17) – Tanner Napier, a senior on the Arkansas State men’s golf team, shot a third-round 72 Wednesday at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship to place him tied for fifth with a combined 206 and one round remaining at the four-day tournament.

Although Napier dropped one place in the standings today, he is just three strokes behind leader Camilo Aguado of Colombia heading into Thursday’s final 18 holes of competition. The winner of the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship earns an exemption into the 2018 RBC Canadian Open and 2017 U.S. Amateur.

Monday’s opening round saw Napier card a 69 at the Toronto Golf Club before coming back to post a 65 yesterday. While he shot 2-over today, his combined 206 score is still 4-under par and leaves him just two strokes behind three players tied for second place.

Napier, a Paris, Texas, native, is a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and was tabbed a 2017 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar.

More than a century old, the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship was first contested as one of the newly formed Royal Canadian Golf Association’s first orders of business in 1895 at the Ottawa Golf Club. A match play event in the beginning, the Amateur changed to stroke play for the 1969 championship and remained that way through 1994 when it reverted to match play. The championship once again reverted to stroke play in 2008.