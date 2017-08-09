School to open sensory room

A sensory room at Riverside East Elementary will open later this year to help children. (Source: KAIT)

A new sensory room at Riverside East will help child build a bridge in their learning. (Source: KAIT)

A sensory room at Riverside East Elementary School in Caraway will help children build a bridge in their learning, a speech pathologist at the school said Wednesday.

Erin Clay said the room will be used as the physical therapy and occupational therapy room for the school. The district received a $7,000 grant to design the room, which was vacant.

The room will have sandboxes, trampolines, bubble tubes and fiber optic lights to help students with visual movement. Clay said many of the children in the program often struggle with learning.

"Lots of times we have behavioral issues out of kids that just need sensory input they need to calm their system before they can sit in the classroom and be still and quiet for a little while we learn we hope it benefits these kids.," Clay said of the room.

Clay said the room is expected to be ready by December.

