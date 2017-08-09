Officials work on traffic study in Ash Flat

A traffic study was conducted on Highway 412 in Ash Flat to determine ways to make the road safer. (Source: KAIT)

State officials have been working on a traffic study for a stretch of road in Sharp County, where several car crashes have happened, with local officials hoping that the information can make the road safer.

The study was done on Highway 412 near the Walmart in Ash Flat.

Ash Flat Mayor Larry Fowler said the speed study was done on about 100 vehicles that travel through the area. The average speed was about 48 miles per hour, Fowler said.

A group of engineers will look at the study, with a goal of possibly lowering the speed limit in the area.

Fowler said once the state has more information on the study, the information will be sent to him and to the Sharp County Judge's office.

