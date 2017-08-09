Authorities arrest two after search - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Authorities arrest two after search

Two people were arrested Tuesday after authorities reportedly found drugs, a weapon and stolen property during a search of a home in Corning. (Source: Clay County Sheriff's Department Facebook page) Two people were arrested Tuesday after authorities reportedly found drugs, a weapon and stolen property during a search of a home in Corning. (Source: Clay County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)
(Source: Clay Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) (Source: Clay Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

A search warrant served Tuesday has two Clay County residents facing multiple drug charges as well as a theft-related charge, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Wednesday. 

Kevin Hensley and Chelsey Elenberg were arrested after Clay and Greene County deputies, as well as the Greene County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team, executed the search warrant around 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, deputies found nearly ten grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, jewelry that is believed to have been stolen, a vehicle reportedly used to deliver drugs and $3,050. 

Hensley and Elenberg were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute with an added enhancement for being within 2,000 feet of a school, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and theft by receiving.

Miller said he also wanted to thank Corning police as well as the Greene County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team for their help in the case.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police to crack down on speeding in school zones

    Police to crack down on speeding in school zones

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:06:01 GMT
    Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:25:19 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With the school year about to start back up for many, a police chief said it's important for drivers to pay attention to speed limit laws or they will be cited.

    With the school year about to start back up for many, a police chief said it's important for drivers to pay attention to speed limit laws or they will be cited.

  • Officials work on traffic study in Ash Flat

    Officials work on traffic study in Ash Flat

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:48:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:54:01 GMT
    A traffic study was conducted on Highway 412 in Ash Flat to determine ways to make the road safer. (Source: KAIT)A traffic study was conducted on Highway 412 in Ash Flat to determine ways to make the road safer. (Source: KAIT)

    State officials have been working on a traffic study for a stretch of road in Sharp County, where several car crashes have happened, with local officials hoping that the information can make the road safer.  

    State officials have been working on a traffic study for a stretch of road in Sharp County, where several car crashes have happened, with local officials hoping that the information can make the road safer.  

  • Authorities arrest two after search

    Authorities arrest two after search

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:13:14 GMT
    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:45:18 GMT
    Two people were arrested Tuesday after authorities reportedly found drugs, a weapon and stolen property during a search of a home in Corning. (Source: Clay County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)Two people were arrested Tuesday after authorities reportedly found drugs, a weapon and stolen property during a search of a home in Corning. (Source: Clay County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

    A search warrant served Tuesday has two Clay County residents facing multiple drug charges as well as a theft-related charge, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Wednesday. 

    A search warrant served Tuesday has two Clay County residents facing multiple drug charges as well as a theft-related charge, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly