Authorities arrest two after search

Two people were arrested Tuesday after authorities reportedly found drugs, a weapon and stolen property during a search of a home in Corning. (Source: Clay County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

A search warrant served Tuesday has two Clay County residents facing multiple drug charges as well as a theft-related charge, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Wednesday.

Kevin Hensley and Chelsey Elenberg were arrested after Clay and Greene County deputies, as well as the Greene County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team, executed the search warrant around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, deputies found nearly ten grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, jewelry that is believed to have been stolen, a vehicle reportedly used to deliver drugs and $3,050.

Hensley and Elenberg were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute with an added enhancement for being within 2,000 feet of a school, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and theft by receiving.

Miller said he also wanted to thank Corning police as well as the Greene County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team for their help in the case.

