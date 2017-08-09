At 10: Slithery situation after spring flooding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Slithery situation after spring flooding

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, some residents in Pocahontas are dealing with more than flood damage after spring flooding this year. Japhanie Gray will tell us what some residents are dealing with.

Rachel Coulter will tell us why it is important to protect not only your eyes but also your camera during the upcoming solar eclipse.

And Ryan Vaughan will tell us when we can expect our next chance of rain.

  • Neighbors say flooding bringing snakes to homes

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:00:00 GMT
    Snakes have now inundated a Pocahontas neighborhood as residents try to find a solution. (Source: Whitney Cissel)Snakes have now inundated a Pocahontas neighborhood as residents try to find a solution. (Source: Whitney Cissel)

    The storms and flooding that hit the east side of Pocahontas earlier this year have brought an inundation of snakes to people's homes, causing neighbors to ask what can they do next. 

  • Police to crack down on speeding in school zones

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:06:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With the school year about to start back up for many, a police chief said it's important for drivers to pay attention to speed limit laws or they will be cited.

  • Officials work on traffic study in Ash Flat

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:48:37 GMT
    A traffic study was conducted on Highway 412 in Ash Flat to determine ways to make the road safer. (Source: KAIT)A traffic study was conducted on Highway 412 in Ash Flat to determine ways to make the road safer. (Source: KAIT)

    State officials have been working on a traffic study for a stretch of road in Sharp County, where several car crashes have happened, with local officials hoping that the information can make the road safer.  

