Neighbors say flooding bringing snakes to homes

Snakes have now inundated a Pocahontas neighborhood as residents try to find a solution. (Source: Whitney Cissel)

The storms and flooding that hit the east side of Pocahontas earlier this year have brought an inundation of snakes to people's homes, causing neighbors to ask what can they do next.

Carolyn Shelby has lived in the 5000 block of Old Country Road for nine years and said she nearly had a near-death experience with a copperhead snake.

"On my front porch and it was a baby so I know if there's one there is more," Shelby said Wednesday.

Shelby said she has had a few king snakes, but has also seen water moccasins around her home.

The snakes have slithered in from the field almost on a daily basis, Shelby said.

Two large snakes were also found in her yard and Shelby said the issue has been difficult to deal with. Neighbors have also taken to putting moth balls outside their homes to rid themselves of the slithery creatures.

"We don't know really how to control it other than a couple home remedies and stuff but it would be nice to control it," Shelby said.

However, she asks people to be aware of their surroundings and to watch their step.

